Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Mostly clear skies overnight, a cool start to Thu and Fri AM. Pleasant PM temperatures. Few showers on Sat AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy to Mostly clear tonight with cool temperatures and winds settling down. Partly Cloudy skies through Sunday with a slight chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers early on Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. Rain increases on Monday and Tuesday as yet another cold front passes through ETX on Tuesday morning. We could be looking at a few inches of rain from Monday through early Wednesday morning. That would be a good thing. Another front on Wednesday morning will likely take the rain with it. Temperatures should be cool in the mornings through Friday, but afternoon temps should be fairly mild through this entire forecast period. A little more of a breeze expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as the two cold fronts move through. Have a great night.

