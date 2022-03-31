Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  We’ll see a few clouds early today then mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  Winds will be breezy at times, but much lighter than the last few days.  Temperatures drop back to the 40s by tomorrow morning, then Friday looks beautiful.  Expect sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid 70s Friday afternoon.  A weak cold front arrives early Saturday.  There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early in the day, then skies will clear out quickly by midday Saturday.  More sunshine and even warmer on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Nice weather through Sunday. Just a few showers/thundershowers possible Sat AM.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Nice weather through Sunday. Just a few showers/thundershowers possible Sat AM.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
nice Weather on Friday. Few showers/thundershowers Sat AM. Project Tornado Begins on Monday!!!
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
nice Weather on Friday. Few showers/thundershowers Sat AM. Project Tornado Begins on Monday!!!
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips