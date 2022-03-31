Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing Trinity County toddler found

Messiah Scott
Messiah Scott(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Trinity County has been found, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Before he was found, Messiah Scott was last seen at 117 Emily in Trinity wearing a grey sweatshirt with a dinosaur on it and blue jeans.

Wallace said Messiah was found safe.

Messiah followed his puppy when it wandered off, Wallace said. He explained that the puppy came back when law enforcement officers were at the scene, so they went into the woods and followed a trail until they found the toddler.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

In 1987 Calaway would join World Class Championship Wrestling where he cut his teeth winning He...
WebXtra: Undertaker goes from junior college basketball to WWE Hall of Fame
In 1987 Calaway would join World Class Championship Wrestling where he cut his teeth winning He...
WebXtra: Undertaker goes from junior college basketball to WWE Hall of Fame
WebXtra: Smith County encourages spring cleaning with free trip to dump
WebXtra: Smith County encourages spring cleaning with free trip to dump
Police deploy gas munitions in search for Longview shooting suspect
Police searching for Longview shooting suspect at White Oak apartment complex