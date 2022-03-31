Miranda Lambert announces ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale native, Grammy Award-winner and overall country music superstar Miranda Lambert will begin a Las Vegas residency later this year.

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Lambert will perform 24 shows through April of 2023.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said in a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room.”

