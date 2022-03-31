Marshall police find homicide victim’s body at cemetery

From Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - On Wednesday afternoon (March 30, 2022) at approximately 4:35 p.m., the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call that there was a male subject lying on the ground in Powder Mill Cemetery located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo St. in Marshall. Responding officers located a black male subject near the east fence of the cemetery. The male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was deceased.

Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and began documenting the evidence at the scene and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage.

The victim was identified as Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson. Mr. McMillan was pronounced dead by Harrison County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with information about this incident contact us at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

The men and women and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McMillan.

