Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall police find homicide victim’s body at cemetery

Source: Marshall Police Department
Source: Marshall Police Department(Marshall Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - On Wednesday afternoon (March 30, 2022) at approximately 4:35 p.m., the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call that there was a male subject lying on the ground in Powder Mill Cemetery located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo St. in Marshall. Responding officers located a black male subject near the east fence of the cemetery. The male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was deceased.

Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and began documenting the evidence at the scene and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage.

The victim was identified as Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson. Mr. McMillan was pronounced dead by Harrison County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George.

This investigation is ongoing, and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with information about this incident contact us at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

The men and women and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McMillan.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page
Joint investigation turns up 28 stolen catalytic converters at Mount Pleasant business
Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers
WebXtra: Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser
WebXtra: Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser
WebXtra: Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser