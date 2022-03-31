Longview double murder suspect’s vehicle located

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the vehicle of the suspect in a double murder has been located.

According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer with the Longview Police Department, the vehicle was found off Bacle Road. The truck has been removed and placed into evidence. The suspect remains at-large. Police say they will release more information on the suspect shortly.

Suspect vehicle found ((Source: KLTV))

The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S. Highway 80/Marshall Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, one unidentified person was found deceased and a second person was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

