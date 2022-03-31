Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview double murder suspect’s vehicle located

Longview double murder suspect’s vehicle located
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the vehicle of the suspect in a double murder has been located.

According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer with the Longview Police Department, the vehicle was found off Bacle Road. The truck has been removed and placed into evidence. The suspect remains at-large. Police say they will release more information on the suspect shortly.

Suspect vehicle found
Suspect vehicle found((Source: KLTV))

The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S. Highway 80/Marshall Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, one unidentified person was found deceased and a second person was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

Suspect vehicle found
Suspect vehicle found((Source: KLTV))

RELATED: Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Impact Lufkin builds 2 new affordable houses on Sayers Street
Messiah Scott
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Miranda Lambert Las Vegas residency
Miranda Lambert announces ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Lethal injection generic
Texas will review death row inmate spiritual advisor requests ‘case-by-case’