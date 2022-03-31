Lead detective questioned in Dameon Williams murder trial

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trial proceedings continued Thursday for Dameon Tarrel Williams, who is accused of murdering 27-year-old Athens resident Ashley Koonce in 2020.

Thursday’s session began with the prosecutor questioning the case’s lead detective who said they found 14 shell casings at the scene. The detective said they did not find a murder weapon at the scene where Koonce was found dead and also that it is possible more than one 9mm handgun was involved. They said that the magazine for a Glock handgun was found at the scene, but not gun itself and no shell casings that would match a Glock were found.

Two live rounds were found, one of which had markings on it. The markings on it could have been the result of someone “cleaning” the bullet, the detective said.

The detective said that Williams was licensed to carry a weapon at the time of the incident and when he turned himself in to authorities.

It was also noted that Koonce was not licensed to carry a firearm, but she legally could have carried a firearm from her vehicle to her residence.

The detective said that Koonce’s house was not searched, but that a search warrant was executed for Williams’ home where a Glock 9mm handgun was found.

