Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds

A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.(KWCH)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent study conducted in Brazil found that ivermectin, a medication used to treat certain parasitic infections, didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

The study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine after researchers in Brazil studied more than 1,300 patients, half of which received ivermectin and the other half a placebo.

There were no significant differences between the ivermectin and placebo groups concerning viral clearance at day seven, according to the study. And there were no significant differences between the groups in the risk of hospitalization or clinical recovery.

Researchers wrote they did not find a significant or clinically lower risk of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation with ivermectin administered for three days than with the placebo.

Upon conclusion of the study, researchers found that ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation for COVID among outpatients at high risk for serious illness.

Ivermectin has been the topic of several discussions and other trials throughout the pandemic regarding coronavirus treatment.

The Associated Press reported that Australian researchers published a study in June 2020 that found ivermectin inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in a laboratory setting. But that was not the same as testing the drug on humans or animals.

Following that Australian study, the FDA released a letter out of concern warning consumers not to self-medicate with ivermectin products intended for animals.

“If there is one thing we have learned in the pandemic is that we cannot jump the gun as far as determining or making assumptions about the effectiveness of potential agents,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

John Quinones
ABC’s John Quinones talks murder of lawyer Larry McNabney on this week’s 20/20
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: 4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot full of ‘rage’
The indictment charges the group with conspiring to violate federal firearms laws, among other...
3 Army soldiers, 9 others accused in gun trafficking ring
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win