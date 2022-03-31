Habitat for Humanity helping Upshur County tornado victims

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Many Upshur and Marion County tornado victims have been cleaning up their properties in an overwhelming situation. But some find it difficult to know what the next step is, especially if they don’t have insurance. But a helping hand is being offered by Habitat for Humanity.

The Yamboree Event Center in Gilmer is the temporary home of Disaster Relief. Victims of the recent tornado can go there for all kinds of different help, from food and water to tarps to rebuilding. That’s where Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity steps in, according to CEO LaJuan Hollis-Gordon.

“We are partnered with the Red Cross. We have a Restore, and it is everything home. We carry building materials. We have home decor items. We have paint. We have rugs. Anything that you might need to build, repair or beautify your home,” Gordon said.

And repair is a next step many victims of the March 31 tornado need. Nettie Bergfeld lives on Highway 271 and is one of those victims. She and her son rode out the tornado in the bathtub.

“We had a metal roof and it took that completely off and caved in our ceiling in our kitchen, knocked some trees down, threw most of our roof in the trees, and knocked the house off the foundation a bit,” Bergfeld said.

Bergfeld heard about the Disaster Relief center and came by to get advice. She doesn’t have homeowner’s insurance.

“I don’t know the first step of what needs to be done,” Bergfeld said.

So she registered with the Red Cross, and they are:

“Putting our case into Habitat for Humanity to help us out and we should know in the next day or so,” Bergfeld said.

“When they go through the Red Cross casework, they can get a voucher to our Restore to come in and get items,” Gordon said.

The voucher is basically a free gift card. And Habitat will walk through the home with the homeowner to see what they can do to help make the home livable, and to see if they qualify for Habitat’s Critical Repair Program.

The Yamboree Event Center is located at 181 Bob Glaze Drive behind Walmart off Highway 271. The Disaster Relief Center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. There are several types of aid available there. Habitat and Red Cross urge those needing help to stop by as soon as possible to get the process started.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.