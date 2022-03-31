Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

GOP lawmakers call out Rep. Cawthorn over ‘orgy’ remarks

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise after remarks he made on a podcast.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican leaders have met with a GOP congressman who alleged drug use and orgies are taking place in Washington.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., into a meeting Wednesday.

The face-to-face was to address allegations Cawthorn made on a podcast that he was invited to an “orgy” and had seen cocaine use firsthand.

Cawthorn did not suggest any fellow lawmakers were involved in the actions but referenced people he “looked up to.”

GOP lawmakers complained during a closed-door party meeting Tuesday that they were receiving questions from constituents about it.

McCarthy said Cawthorn admitted in the meeting that his allegations were untrue or exaggerated.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust. He’s going to have to earn it back, and I laid out everything that I find is unbecoming,” McCarthy said. “And should - you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses his meeting about controversial comments by Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. (CNN, Office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St....
Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings...
Another solid month of US hiring expected despite obstacles
31 countries meet today about possibly releasing oil reserves.
31 countries meet to discuss tapping into oil reserves
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
FILE -A Denver Police officer wears a gas mask before tear gas and rubber bullets were used to...
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US