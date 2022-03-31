Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Felon indicted for brutal road rage beating of elderly man in Waco

Guadalupe Basquez Jr., 46, of Waco, was indicted on an enhanced charge of injury to an elderly individual in a violent altercation with another motorist.(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury on Thursday indicted a modular home plant worker in an alleged road rage incident in which he reportedly beat a 66-year-old man in June 2021.

Guadalupe Basquez Jr., 46, of Waco, was indicted on an enhanced charge of injury to an elderly individual in a violent altercation with another motorist.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Basquez followed the driver of the other vehicle to a parking lot at 6201 Imperial Drive, got out and ran to the other car. He then opened the car door and started punching the other driver multiple times.

The 66-year-old man fell out of the car after attempting to ward off the attack from the driver’s seat. He moved away from Basquez and started recording him with his cell phone, according to the affidavit.

Investigating officers got the license plate number from the victim’s recording and started searching for the vehicle at nearby businesses, the affidavit states. Police arrested Basquez two blocks away at Jessup Homes, 1001 W. Loop 340.

Officers reported the victim suffered cuts around his right eye and experienced swelling around both eyes and on his forehead. He complained of pain and was spitting out blood, reports state. The man reported his glasses were broken after being punched in the face and said he was experiencing persistent headaches and blurred vision. He sought treatment at his doctor’s office, the affidavit states.

Basquez was indicted on an enhanced charge because of a 2015 felony conviction for assault family violence with a prior. The enhancement bumps the charge from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Court records do not indicate if Basquez, who remains free on $5,000 bond, is represented by an attorney in this case.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

