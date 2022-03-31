Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 3: Retired DPS trooper says no evidence Fulton tried to hit brakes to avoid vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 2:05 p.m. update - Following a lunch break, Jackson is back on the stand. He confirms that the State of Texas does not have a law against driving under the influence of alcohol but rather it’s illegal to drive while intoxicated. Jackson states that Fulton taking his foot off the brake and driving straight was not the appropriate response when he should have steered the wheel back into his lane.

11:42 a.m. update - Jackson tells the jury that it matters that Officer Schick performed the eye test on Fulton for two seconds and not the full four seconds that are required indicating the test was conducted improperly. He said he noticed in the video that Fulton kept looking away during the eye test, resulting in the officer having to tell him to look ahead at the pen multiple times, which he believes either means Fulton was not being cooperative or he was showing signs of divided focus.

Jackson stated he believes Fulton was likely nervous about the results of the test because of the amount of alcohol he had consumed between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jackson said he doesn’t believe it would be possible for someone who had consumed as much alcohol as Fulton to not be affected by the alcohol.

11:11 a.m. update - A new witness, Jimmy Jackson, is called to the stand. Jackson previously served as a lieutenant with Texas DPS. He discusses how drivers must be able to divide their attention safely when operating a vehicle. He also discusses conducting an alcohol workshop where they would administer alcohol in measured amounts to groups of people so that it can be tracked how said alcohol will affect the group members over time as the amounts increase.

10:10 a.m. update - The defense asks Evans if it is possible that multiple conclusions could be drawn from the black box data collected. Evans says it’s theoretically possible that a wrong conclusion could be drawn depending on what part of the data is being evaluated. Evans said hey typically don’t have a black box to work off of and have to use the evidence on scene starting with the skids on the road.

The defense asks Evans if it’s common practice for him to publish findings without having all the information after Evans stated it’s possible he didn’t have all the information. Evans said there is no way for him to know that he didn’t have all the information. Evans stated he felt like he had all the information he needed.

Testimony continued Thursday in the resentencing of a Bulverde man previously convicted for the traffic death of a Tyler woman. Former DPS Trooper Barry Evans resumed testimony from Wednesday.

James Arthur Fulton, 46, was convicted of criminal negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017 in the death of Haile Beasley in May 2016 . The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling Fulton had ineffective counsel.

At the start of Wednesday’s session, Evans is called back to the stand by the prosecution as they further questioned Evans regarding the nature of perception and reaction times and how Fulton’s may have been affected at the time of the crash.

When the defense again cross-examines Evans, they argue that based on the data Fulton made a reasonable observation and reaction to a perceived problem. However, when the prosecution resumed questioning of Evans, they stated that all Fulton did to a perceived threat was let off the throttle. Evans agreed.

Evans said there is no evidence that Fulton hit his brakes and attempted to move to the right to avoid Beasley’s vehicle, as would have been expected based on perception/reaction times.

