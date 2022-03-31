Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diaper drive for 2 groups serving foster kids, moms in need in Tyler

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you like simple ways to help others, the Altra Federal Credit Union diaper drive is something to consider.

The diapers donated at the three Altra locations in Tyler on Thursday, March 31, will be donated to two organizations who serve parents and children: PATH and The Fostering Collective.

If you want to help them gather any size, any brand diapers to share with parents and new foster parents, drop them off today at the Altra locations at 2815 WSW Loop 323, 5523 Troup Hwy, or the Cumberland Shopping area location.

