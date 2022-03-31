Commissioners approve bond for acting Angelina County judge

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have approved the bond for acting county judge Keith Wright.

Commissioners approved the bond during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery was suspended without pay from his position after a grand jury indicted Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith on March 10 for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Commissioners on March 22 appointed Wright to the position of acting county judge. The acceptance of his bond will permit Wright to begin acting as the county judge until a decision is made on Lymbery’s case. Lymbery will remain suspended until the charges against him are dismissed, Lymbery is acquitted, or upon further order of the commission, according to an order from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

If the suspension is not lifted before Jan. 1, 2023, Wright will remain in the position as a result of the March 2022 Primary Election, which he won against Lymbery.

