Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Commissioners approve bond for acting Angelina County judge

Acting Angelina County Judge Keith Wright. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Acting Angelina County Judge Keith Wright. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Jeff Wright
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have approved the bond for acting county judge Keith Wright.

Commissioners approved the bond during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery was suspended without pay from his position after a grand jury indicted Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith on March 10 for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Commissioners on March 22 appointed Wright to the position of acting county judge. The acceptance of his bond will permit Wright to begin acting as the county judge until a decision is made on Lymbery’s case. Lymbery will remain suspended until the charges against him are dismissed, Lymbery is acquitted, or upon further order of the commission, according to an order from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

If the suspension is not lifted before Jan. 1, 2023, Wright will remain in the position as a result of the March 2022 Primary Election, which he won against Lymbery.

RELATED STORIES:

+ State commission suspends Angelina County judge without pay

Indictments for Angelina County judge, commissioners allege potential hires discussed during undisclosed meeting

Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted

Angelina County Judge Lymbery says county business wasn’t part of discussion under investigation

Texas Rangers hand off investigation of Angelina County judge, commissioners to DA

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Longview Shooting Follow Up
Longview Shooting Follow Up
James Fulton Resentencing Day 3
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Tyler Homicide Follow Up
Flu Season
Flu Season In ETX
Casey Vines (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
1 injured, 1 arrested after Polk County shooting