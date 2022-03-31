Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

BMX freestyle event comes to Longview

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Dodson Action Sports Complex is a park where you can try out your BMX moves. Those moves can be seen in this weekend’s BMX event that begins Friday.

“It’s USA BMX Freestyle event. They go around state to state. They’re the biggest organization in the United States. They do a lot of points drafting stuff like for Olympics and such so there’s going to be a bunch of big names here competing, different age brackets, different school levels”, according to John Jones.

Jones is perhaps the biggest or oldest kid in the park who’ll compete at 41. “I’m hoping that,” Jones said “I’m the only one in it. As of right now, locally anyway, I’m the only 40 up guy competing.”

Jones began riding when he was 13 and got back in it last year. “So here I am a year later and I’m doing things I never did as a teenager. I’m riding with guys that compete in the X Games and that’s a big push there, a big motivation.”

“Now I have a new specialty it’s a backflip. Maybe I can pull it off in the competition,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

BMX freestyle event comes to Longview
BMX freestyle event comes to Longview
Trenia Hoard, the head coach of the TJC Lady Apaches women's basketball celebrates her victory...
TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year
KTRE's Caleb Beames talks with WWE wrestler Damian Priest, who is favored to win this Friday's...
Damian Priest discusses WrestleMania, influences of Scott Hall and the Undertaker
KTRE's Caleb Beames talks with WWE wrestler Damian Priest, who is favored to win this Friday's...
Damian Priest discusses WrestleMania, influences of Scott Hall and the Undertaker