BMX freestyle event comes to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Dodson Action Sports Complex is a park where you can try out your BMX moves. Those moves can be seen in this weekend’s BMX event that begins Friday.

“It’s USA BMX Freestyle event. They go around state to state. They’re the biggest organization in the United States. They do a lot of points drafting stuff like for Olympics and such so there’s going to be a bunch of big names here competing, different age brackets, different school levels”, according to John Jones.

Jones is perhaps the biggest or oldest kid in the park who’ll compete at 41. “I’m hoping that,” Jones said “I’m the only one in it. As of right now, locally anyway, I’m the only 40 up guy competing.”

Jones began riding when he was 13 and got back in it last year. “So here I am a year later and I’m doing things I never did as a teenager. I’m riding with guys that compete in the X Games and that’s a big push there, a big motivation.”

“Now I have a new specialty it’s a backflip. Maybe I can pull it off in the competition,” Jones said.

