Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA

Haley Primrose
Haley Primrose(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There was no shortage of runs at the Angelina College softball field Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Roadrunners picked up a sweep of conference opponent Lamar State- Port Arthur to push their overall record to 23-9 and their conference record to 6-4. AC won game 1, 12-4 and game 2, 19-2. Bayley Frenzel and Madi Baker both had home runs in the second game of the double header. Haley Primrose also had a grand slam in the second inning of game 2.

Former Lufkin Panther and team homerun leader Sarah Mays came just short of another homerun in game 2 but she did lead the way with 5 RBIs combined in the two games. Mays still sits at 11 homeruns while Primrose improved to eight and Baker to six.

The Lady runners have proven they can hit the ball. Their team batting average sits at .381 and the slugging percentage is at .670.

Angelina will start off April with a double header on Friday against LSU-Eunice starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church
Denise Walker
Director of Smith County prisoner rehab program responds to allegations of food stamp benefit theft
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
Red Raiders hit five Home Runs to rout Stephen F. Austin
Red Raiders hit five Home Runs to rout Stephen F. Austin
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown