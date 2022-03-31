Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ABC News political director gives update on Jan. 6 Committee investigation

During his appearance on East Texas Now Thursday, Rick Klein, ABC News’ political director, touched on a wide range of topics from the ongoing investigation by
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During his appearance on East Texas Now Thursday, Rick Klein, the political director for ABC News, touched on a wide range of topics from the ongoing investigation by the Jan. 6 Committee, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

East Texas Now host Devyn Shea started the interview by asking Klein how things are progressing with the January 6 Committee’s investigation.

“There are major questions that are confronting investigators for the January 6 Committee,” Klein said. “They have to decide how aggressively they are going to go after other phone records and whether they’re going to try to subpoena through former President Donald Trump or through outside entities any other devices he might have used other than the official White House logs of any calls that might have been reflected there.”

Klein said investigators also need to figure out whether and how to get Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to talk about her communications with White House aides up to and including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Mark Meadows’ cell phone has provided a wealth of information to investigators,” Klein said.

Klein said the question is how far the members of the January 6 Committee want to go with some of the issues they’re looking at, adding that they are “running up against the clock.”

The January 6 Committee is about a month away from public hearings, and they hope to have a final report by late summer or early fall, Klein said. They are conducting their investigation knowing that they may lose control of the House in November, and the committee could go away or “fundamentally be restructured.”

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

