1 injured, 1 arrested after Polk County shooting

Casey Vines (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Casey Vines (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Southland Plantation subdivision on Monday.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, PCSO dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting near 1143 Rhetts Run n Southland Plantation on Monday.

When PCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim sitting in the yard at that address. Dakota Hancock, 34, of Livingston, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper arm, the Facebook post stated. EMS personnel took him to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

Hancock was later flown to a Houston hospital, the Facebook post stated.

After further investigation, the PCSO deputies identified the suspect as Casey Vines, 36, also of Livingston, the Facebook page stated. Vines was quickly located and arrested without incident.

“The case is still under investigation at this time,” the Facebook post stated. “If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.”

