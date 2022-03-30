Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse man pleads guilty to evading taxes on $500K-plus income in 2016

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
From the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - A Whitehouse, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Anthony D. Klein, 47, pleaded guilty to attempting to evade or defeat tax today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

According to information presented in court, for tax year 2016, Klein filed an IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, with the Internal Revenue Service.  On that form, he claimed that he had no taxable income and that he was entitled to credits in the amount of $5,836.00.  In fact, he had taxable income of approximately $538,188.07 for tax year 2016.  In filing the return, Klein intended to evade and defeat the payment of income tax that was due and owing to the United States.

Klein admitted that the tax loss for tax year 2016 is $194,780; for tax year 2017 is $98,431.00; for tax year 2018 is $74,191.00; and for tax year 2019 is $36,890.00, for a total tax loss of $404,292.00.

Klein faces up to five years in federal prison.  The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.  A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.

