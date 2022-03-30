Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end for us this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end for us this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end for us this afternoon. As showers and clouds exit the area, we’ll be looking at a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, we drop down into the 40s, and then see highs tomorrow in the low 70s and upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the work week. For the weekend, a chance for showers on Saturday, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. More widespread shower/storm activity returns to East Texas next Monday and Tuesday. As the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” it looks like we’ll see a fair amount of rain as we start out the month of April. Have a great day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Nice through Sunday. Few showers/t'shwrs on Sat AM, then more rain Mon-Wed AM.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Nice through Sunday. Few showers/t'shwrs on Sat AM, then more rain Mon-Wed AM.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips