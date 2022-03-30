Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Upshur County line crews tackle restoring 70 power poles downed by tornado

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur County Rural Electrics Tony McCullough about an overnight power outage and what linemen went through to get power back on after last week’s tornado.

McCullough said the tornado broke the tops of trees off 25 feet above the ground that would fall into the lines ripping whole sections down.

He said the dedication of the line crews was “absolutely incredible”.

