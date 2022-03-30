Groveton ISD kicks off Kicks For Kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from Groveton ISD made a unique field trip through the rain to the Lufkin Target. Each high school student was paired with an elementary student as they partnered up for the Kicks for Kids to pick out new shoes in a unique bonding event organized by the school.

“I think it’s a really good program that our school has,” said Katie Blanchard, a high school student. “I think it’s good to show the younger grades what you can look forward to in high school and it’s helping a lot of kids who deserve it.”

The day was organized by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America after the students raised money by selling crafted paper shoes earlier in the year. In total, they raised about 3,500 dollars which was enough to take 60 elementary students to buy a new pair of shoes and a pack of socks. Teacher Maria Plotts said the day was less about buying the shoes and more about creating a bond within the Groveton community among the kids.

“Because we are in a smaller community, those younger kids are such a big part of our school district,” said Plotts. “So our whole goal is to teach our older kids it’s not about money, it’s not about what you have or what you are capable of doing, it’s about just putting yourself and your time into someone else.”

The students were genuinely enthusiastic to interact with each other as they went up and down the aisles, on a mission to find the perfect new kicks for spring. Scott Smith and Tuff Reynolds were on the hunt for a new pair of Sketchers, and Scott was ready to celebrate the day, even after the first pair he tried on was just a bit too small.

“It’s like a celebration kind of where some kids get to go and have fun and pick shoes out and stuff like that,” said Smith. “It’s really fun.”

