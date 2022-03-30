WEBXTRA: Gregg County chief deputy updates on still-active murder case of Kilgore woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Since the discovery of a missing East Texas woman’s body in December, investigators are trying to get more questions answered about her death.

Rosemary Rodriguez of Kilgore vanished without a trace in October 2019. Finally she was found in her neon green car which was by then covered in foliage in a densely wooded area off of Mount Pisgah Road, near Liberty City, in December 2021.

The discovery of the missing vehicle drew numerous agencies that had been working on Rodriguez’s disappearance. There is still no indication of how she died. As forensic examination is still ongoing, and because of the advanced state of decomposition of the remains. It will take tame, they tell us.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in this webxtra.

