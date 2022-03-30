Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Art helps sexual assault survivors’ journey to recovery

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Crisis Center is preparing for Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout April. This year’s theme is, “Victim Blaming Hurts.” The Center is collecting artwork from survivors, giving them the opportunity to express their journey through art.

“It can be hard to talk about it. Being able to create art allows survivors to not have to talk about it if they don’t want to.” Sexual Assault Counselor Azalia Perez said.

