Suspect in Cass County double slaying awaiting extradition from Louisiana

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cass County authorities will be extraditing the man suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found in a burned RV trailer on March 12.

Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, is still being held in the Beauregard Parish Jail in Louisiana on a fugitive charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge.

Cass County officials signed Spraberry’s extradition papers on March 28, according to a KSLA story. Cass County officials are expected to pick Spraberry up within 10 days, but they are allowed up to 10 days to bring him back to Texas.

Spraberry was arrested after a manhunt in Beauregard Parish on March 25.

Charles Spraberry was taken into custody in Beauregard Parish on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the burned trailer at about 8 p.m. on March 12. The trailer was found in a wooded area off County Road 4667.

When first responders got to the burned-out camper trailer, the fire was already out, according to a KSLA story. Two bodies were found in separate locations inside the trailer.

On March 18, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that preliminary autopsy results indicate the two people were shot before the trailer was set on fire. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Authorities are still waiting on DNA results to be able to identify the victims.

ATF agents assisted with the investigation.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told KSLA that Sprayberry became a person of interest in the case early on in the investigation. Spraberry made it to south Louisiana after he allegedly stole a car in Texarkana, Ark.

The woman whose car was stolen told KSLA, “We ran into somebody that we know, and she introduced Stump, which turned out to be Charles.”

The woman said she met Spraberry at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana on March 19.

“I turned around maybe two to three minutes to shoot pool. I turned back around and noticed him darting out the door as fast as he could. I turned around and looked at my jacket, and I go checking it; my keys were gone,” the woman said.

Cass County officials say Spraberry was released from jail on Feb. 24 on a $5,000 bond for sexual assault. Since his release, other warrants have been issued, including ones for assault family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful restraint, and unlawful assault with a deadly weapon.

Previous stories: Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.

Bodies found in burned trailer were shot prior to fire

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.