Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Strong storms left behind damage in parts of Nacogdoches County Wednesday.

Off County Road 199 near the Appleby community, large trees were toppled by the storms.

Nacogdoches County resident Jenny Millikan said she was working in her office this morning when she heard the winds quickly pick up.

“So I came to the living room and my son was in the living room and we see a lawn chair just fly across the porch so we went to the bathroom immediately,” Millikan said.

Two minutes later, the winds left as quickly as they came leaving a mess for residents to pick up.

“So he came out and looked in the backyard and you see all the trees down everywhere in our backyard,” Millikan said. “It happened really quick but a lot of damage in that short amount of time.”

In the same area, Nate Pelletier is cleaning up some of the debris left after the storm. He said most of the damage was isolated.

“Kind of sporadic, things were down not everywhere but just enough that it needed to be cleaned up,” Pelletier said.

Millikan said they are fortunate the damage was not worse.

“We didn’t get any damage to our house at all or our cars or anything so we were very fortunate, just his workshop and trees down,” she said.

A shed was also damaged when a tree fell on the back of the shed, which the owner said was used as a workshop.

