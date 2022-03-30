Storm causes wind damage to properties north of Tyler
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Strong storms moved through East Texas Wednesday morning and left some damage behind.
In the 7800 block of Highway 110 north, just northwest of Tyler, a fence was blown over at a property The roof of a shed was also blown off at the same property. A large tree was also uprooted.
Off US 69 in Rusk, power poles were seen leaning over following the storms.
