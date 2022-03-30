Roberts County grass fire is now 30,000 acres, 10% contained
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The strong and dry southwest winds are bringing an increased wildfire threat to the area.
Today, crews are responding to grass fires in the Panhandle area.
ROBERTS/HEMPHILL COUNTY
The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with the grass fire in Roberts County.
According to the Forest Service, the fire they named the Canadian River Bottom Fire, is an estimated 30,000 acres and 10 percent contained.
Dozers are building firelines with the coming windshift in mind.
Canadian Volunteer Fire Department asks residents to turn off their water to conserve the water for fire fighting.
NWS Amarillo says the grass fire coming from the western Hemphill County area is around 2 miles from crossing the Highway 83, south of Canadian.
The fire is moving northeast rapidly.
Northbound Highway 83 is closed at County Road 6. The Canadian Record says the fire is moving east/southeast and has crossed south of 33 and south of FM 3044.
The Booker Fire Department has responded to the grass fire south of Canadian.
TxDOT says Highway 60 is closed from FM 3367 to the “Y” at the US Highway 60/83 split due to the grass fire.
Gray County
The City of Pampa says there is a large fire 2 miles south of Pampa.
According to weather service, a fire warning has been issued for south area of Pampa.
Pampa Emergency Management says Bowers City has been evacuated.
Crews are on scene.
TxDOT says FM 749, RM 2375 and SH 70 are now open.
At this time The City of Pampa is not in danger.
SHERMAN COUNTY
The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says State Highway 15/119 east of Stratford is closed due to a fire.
The fire started near County Road 10 and County Road V.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY
A grass fire in Hutchinson County is now contained.
The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire started northwest of Stinnett.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, which they are calling the North Herring Fire, is 1500 acres and is 100 percent contained.
SH 136 was closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was reopened.
CARSON COUNTY
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the grass fire in Carson County has been contained.
The fire started near County Road 14 and County Road 6 northwest of Panhandle.
Drivers in the area were asked to use caution as the smoke may impact travel on Highway 207.
The fire is estimated to span 105 acres and is no 100% contained.
RANDALL COUNTY
In Randall County, a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown has been contained.
Crews responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. and reported the fire to be contained just before Noon.
