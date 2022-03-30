Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Roberts County grass fire is now 30,000 acres, 10% contained

By Kaitlin Johnson and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The strong and dry southwest winds are bringing an increased wildfire threat to the area.

Today, crews are responding to grass fires in the Panhandle area.

ROBERTS/HEMPHILL COUNTY

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with the grass fire in Roberts County.

According to the Forest Service, the fire they named the Canadian River Bottom Fire, is an estimated 30,000 acres and 10 percent contained.

Dozers are building firelines with the coming windshift in mind.

Canadian Volunteer Fire Department asks residents to turn off their water to conserve the water for fire fighting.

Folks please turn water off. We need to conserve water for fire fighting. Shouldn’t take much to water the yard. Thanks.

Posted by Canadian Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Video by Doug Black

NWS Amarillo says the grass fire coming from the western Hemphill County area is around 2 miles from crossing the Highway 83, south of Canadian.

The fire is moving northeast rapidly.

Northbound Highway 83 is closed at County Road 6. The Canadian Record says the fire is moving east/southeast and has crossed south of 33 and south of FM 3044.

WILDFIRE UPDATE FROM HCSO: Northbound 83 is now closed at CR 6. Fire is moving east/southeast and has crossed south of 33 and south of FM 3044.

Posted by The Canadian Record on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The Booker Fire Department has responded to the grass fire south of Canadian.

We currently have three units at the fire southeast of Canadian. The wind has shifted to the south and the fire has crossed Hwy 33.

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

TxDOT says Highway 60 is closed from FM 3367 to the “Y” at the US Highway 60/83 split due to the grass fire.

Gray County

The City of Pampa says there is a large fire 2 miles south of Pampa.

According to weather service, a fire warning has been issued for south area of Pampa.

There is a large grass fire 2 miles South of Pampa. The City of Pampa is not in immediate danger at this point. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Bowers City has been evacuated.

Posted by Gray County/ Pampa Emergency Management on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Pampa Emergency Management says Bowers City has been evacuated.

Crews are on scene.

TxDOT says FM 749, RM 2375 and SH 70 are now open.

At this time The City of Pampa is not in danger.

The smoke you are seeing is from a large grass fire 2 miles south of town. Emergency personnel are on the scene. City...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SHERMAN COUNTY

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says State Highway 15/119 east of Stratford is closed due to a fire.

The fire started near County Road 10 and County Road V.

State Hwy 15 / 119. Travel closed at this time

Posted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

HUTCHINSON COUNTY

A grass fire in Hutchinson County is now contained.

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire started northwest of Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, which they are calling the North Herring Fire, is 1500 acres and is 100 percent contained.

SH 136 was closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was reopened.

FINAL UPDATE: 2:45pm. Stinnett Fire Department is reporting the fire is contained at this time. Stinnett: Hwy 136,...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

CARSON COUNTY

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the grass fire in Carson County has been contained.

The fire started near County Road 14 and County Road 6 northwest of Panhandle.

Drivers in the area were asked to use caution as the smoke may impact travel on Highway 207.

The fire is estimated to span 105 acres and is no 100% contained.

Seeing smoke in Carson County, south of Borger. Unknown if it will impact Hwy 207 (Panhandle Hwy). Motorists are urged...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

RANDALL COUNTY

In Randall County, a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown has been contained.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. and reported the fire to be contained just before Noon.

The grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane has been extinguished and all resources have been released.

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a...
Tyler woman arrested in connection with weekend homicide
Denise Walker
Director of Smith County prisoner rehab program arrested on charge of food stamp benefit theft
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Gov. Abbott appoints Tyler doctor to Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force
James Fulton. (Source: Smith County.)
Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 2: Officer says Fulton did not show visible signs of intoxication
Barricaded person in Jefferson.
Law enforcement respond to barricaded person in Jefferson
Adults needed to help foster families who need babysitters
Training to help volunteers become certified sitters for East Texas foster families
Texas A&M study finds about one-third of adults 18-64 put off medical care during early...
Texas A&M study finds about one-third of adults 18-64 put off medical care during early pandemic