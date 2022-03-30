Roberts County grass fire is now 30,000 acres, 10% contained

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The strong and dry southwest winds are bringing an increased wildfire threat to the area.

Today, crews are responding to grass fires in the Panhandle area.

Tue 3/29/2022 7:30 PM

We continue to provide support for fire officials fighting two large fires in Hemphill County, one of which has spread into western OK. One other smaller fire south of Pampa can be seen on GOES-16 Fire Temperature product as well. #phwx #okwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/pW0IlnI2YN — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 30, 2022

ROBERTS/HEMPHILL COUNTY

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with the grass fire in Roberts County.

According to the Forest Service, the fire they named the Canadian River Bottom Fire, is an estimated 30,000 acres and 10 percent contained.

Dozers are building firelines with the coming windshift in mind.

Update: the #CanadianRiverBottomFire in Roberts/Hemphill County is an estimated 30,000 acres and 10% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/CM1Ga3jDoB — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 30, 2022

Canadian Volunteer Fire Department asks residents to turn off their water to conserve the water for fire fighting.

Folks please turn water off. We need to conserve water for fire fighting. Shouldn’t take much to water the yard. Thanks. Posted by Canadian Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Video by Doug Black

NWS Amarillo says the grass fire coming from the western Hemphill County area is around 2 miles from crossing the Highway 83, south of Canadian.

The fire is moving northeast rapidly.

Northbound Highway 83 is closed at County Road 6. The Canadian Record says the fire is moving east/southeast and has crossed south of 33 and south of FM 3044.

WILDFIRE UPDATE FROM HCSO: Northbound 83 is now closed at CR 6. Fire is moving east/southeast and has crossed south of 33 and south of FM 3044. Posted by The Canadian Record on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The Booker Fire Department has responded to the grass fire south of Canadian.

We currently have three units at the fire southeast of Canadian. The wind has shifted to the south and the fire has crossed Hwy 33. Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

TxDOT says Highway 60 is closed from FM 3367 to the “Y” at the US Highway 60/83 split due to the grass fire.

HEMPHILL COUNTY: Hwy. 60 is closed from FM 3367 to the “Y” US Hwy. 60/83 split due to fire. pic.twitter.com/9bDBU5sLAF — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 29, 2022

Gray County

The City of Pampa says there is a large fire 2 miles south of Pampa.

According to weather service, a fire warning has been issued for south area of Pampa.

There is a large grass fire 2 miles South of Pampa. The City of Pampa is not in immediate danger at this point. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Bowers City has been evacuated. Posted by Gray County/ Pampa Emergency Management on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Pampa Emergency Management says Bowers City has been evacuated.

Crews are on scene.

TxDOT says FM 749, RM 2375 and SH 70 are now open.

At this time The City of Pampa is not in danger.

The smoke you are seeing is from a large grass fire 2 miles south of town. Emergency personnel are on the scene. City... Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SHERMAN COUNTY

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says State Highway 15/119 east of Stratford is closed due to a fire.

The fire started near County Road 10 and County Road V.

State Hwy 15 / 119. Travel closed at this time Posted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

HUTCHINSON COUNTY

A grass fire in Hutchinson County is now contained.

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire started northwest of Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, which they are calling the North Herring Fire, is 1500 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hutchinson County on the #NorthHerringFire. The fire is and estimated 500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/IoVMVQxZss — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 29, 2022

SH 136 was closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was reopened.

🔥⚠️ HUTCHISON COUNTY:

SH 136 is closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from fire. pic.twitter.com/G5didMjtRD — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 29, 2022

FINAL UPDATE: 2:45pm. Stinnett Fire Department is reporting the fire is contained at this time. Stinnett: Hwy 136,... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

CARSON COUNTY

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the grass fire in Carson County has been contained.

The fire started near County Road 14 and County Road 6 northwest of Panhandle.

Drivers in the area were asked to use caution as the smoke may impact travel on Highway 207.

The fire is estimated to span 105 acres and is no 100% contained.

Seeing smoke in Carson County, south of Borger. Unknown if it will impact Hwy 207 (Panhandle Hwy). Motorists are urged... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

RANDALL COUNTY

In Randall County, a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown has been contained.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. and reported the fire to be contained just before Noon.

The grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane has been extinguished and all resources have been released. Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

