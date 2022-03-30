Red Raiders hit five Home Runs to rout Stephen F. Austin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the West Texas wind whipping around, the 7th ranked Red Raiders hit five home runs and had 23 hits as they routed Stephen F. Austin 19-1 Monday night.

Kurt Wilson hit the first home run in the first inning.

Ty Coleman had two home runs as he went 4-5 with five RBI and three runs scored.

Easton Murrell had a home run going 2-5 with 1 RBI and two runs scored

Jace Jung had the 5th home run of the night for the Red Raiders. He went 5-6 with 5 RBI and five runs scored.

Tech moves to 21-5. They host the Lumberjacks at 1 pm tomorrow before heading on the road to meet Kansas in Big 12 play.

