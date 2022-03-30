Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A line of thunderstorms is making its way into East Texas this morning.  Expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds.  A few storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat.  Temperatures will be warm in the 70s ahead of the line of storms and then drop into the lower 60s as the rain moves out.  Sunshine returns this afternoon and temperatures rebound back to the lower to mid 70s with windy conditions until this evening.  The wind finally calms down overnight and cooler temperatures are on the way briefly for Thursday.  Light winds continue Friday with a quick warm-up and then a nice, warm weekend is ahead with only a slight chance for rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Tree down on home in Kilgore.
Downed trees creating traffic delays, power outages in East Texas
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Whitehouse man pleads guilty to evading taxes on $500K-plus income in 2016

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Nice through Sunday. Few showers/t'shwrs on Sat AM, then more rain Mon-Wed AM.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Nice through Sunday. Few showers/t'shwrs on Sat AM, then more rain Mon-Wed AM.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips