Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Tree down on home in Kilgore.
Downed trees creating traffic delays, power outages in East Texas
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Whitehouse man pleads guilty to evading taxes on $500K-plus income in 2016

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Convoy heads to Ukraine’s Mariupol to attempt evacuation
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial to decide whether to testify
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions