Law enforcement respond to barricaded person in Jefferson

Barricaded person in Jefferson.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A few law enforcement agencies had to deal with a barricaded person in Jefferson.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, their Emergency Response Team was on the scene in Jefferson and assisting Jefferson police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

By 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported the person surrendered to ERT and was safely taken into custody after negotiations.

Jefferson police will release more information later.

