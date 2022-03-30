Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole

Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole. (Source: Hudson VFD Facebook page)(Hudson VFD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters with the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole off State Highway 94 Tuesday.

According to a post on the Hudson VFD Facebook page, HVFD firefighters were dispatched out to a single-vehicle wreck on SH 94 in front of Kid Kountry Day Care at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hudson VFD responded with Ladder 1 and Tanker 1, along with five firefighters, the Facebook post stated. When they arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged vehicle on its side in the drainage ditch in front of Kid Kountry Day Care. Its driver was trapped inside.

After about 40 minutes, the firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle. EMS personnel with Allegiance Mobile Health transported the victim to a local hospital via ambulance.

“We would like to thank ACSO, SOLO Wrecker Service, and Lufkin Fire Department for their assistance in vehicle stabilization ad manpower,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Dameon Tarrel Williams
Lead detective questioned in Dameon Williams murder trial
Chili's location on southwest loop in Tyler.
Tyler Chili’s moving to South Broadway
Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a...
Affidavit: Tyler woman held door during murder cover-up
Longview double murder suspect’s vehicle located
Longview double murder suspect’s vehicle located
Photo of Craig Shelton during his time with the Whitehouse Police Department (Source: KLTV staff)
Former chief deputy avoids excessive force prosecution through deal with Van Zandt County DA