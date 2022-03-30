Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott appoints Tyler doctor to Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler doctor was among the two healthcare professionals that Gov. Greg Abbott appointed to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force, according to a press release.

The task force “coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates healthcare professionals.”

Dr. Corey D. Ball, of Tyler, a nephrologist, is the president of the Centers for Kidney Care. He is also the chief of medicine and chief nephrologist for UT Health East Texas at Tyler and is a member of the UT Health East Texas at Tyle Medical Executive Committee.

“He also serves as Christus Trinity Mother Francis Chief of Nephrology,” the press release stated. “He serves on multiple committees at both hospitals.”

Ball is a member of the Smith County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association. He received a bachelor’s degree in science from Texas Tech University and a doctorate of medicine from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, where he continued his studies in internal medicine and nephrology.

The second person Abbott appointed to the task force is Benedict Anikputa, of Austin. Anikputa is a nurse with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. He earned a bachelor’s degree in human biology and public health from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Anikputa is currently a Ph.D. nursing student at the University of Texas at Austin.

