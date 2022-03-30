Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 2: Officer says Fulton did not show visible signs of intoxication

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:15 a.m. update - Schick is shown on video saying that he does not believe it was a DWI incident.

Schick also said previously that he smelled faint alcohol on Fulton’s breath while administering the field sobriety test, though he did not initially smell it when speaking with Fulton at the crash site.

10:05 a.m. update - Schick said that other than some miscommunication between himself and Fulton, Fulton did not have difficulty with the field sobriety test, including actions such as walking heel-to-toe, standing on one leg, or trouble with his hands. Schick said that Fulton did not show any of the 8 physical clues for signs of intoxication.

9:55 a.m. update - Further dashcam footage from Office Schick is shown. Schick is seen administering a standard field sobriety test to Fulton. Schick stated that Fulton lacked the ability to properly track a pen with his eyes.

Testimony continued Wednesday in the resentencing of a Bulverde man previously convicted for the traffic death of a Tyler woman. Officer Schick with the Tyler Police Department was back on the stand resuming his testimony from the day prior.

James Arthur Fulton, 46, was convicted of criminal negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017. The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling Fulton had ineffective counsel.

On Wednesday, Schick said that when he was observing Fulton in the aftermath of the crash in May 2016, he did not observe the telltale physical signs of intoxication, such as slurring of speech, leaning on a vehicle, swaying, bloodshot eyes or difficulty remembering things. Schick said that Fulton multiple times stated he had consumed “two beers” and did not refuse to take a standard field sobriety test when asked to do so.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.