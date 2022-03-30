Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a stormy morning and a few showers and thundershowers this afternoon along the cold front, we are looking for some breezy conditions and a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky through the early evening hours. Mostly clear tonight with cool temperatures and winds settling down. Partly Cloudy skies through Sunday with a slight chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers early on Saturday morning as another cold front moves through. Rain increases on Monday and Tuesday as yet another cold front passes through ETX on Tuesday morning. That will be followed by another front on Wednesday morning, taking the rain with it. Temperatures should be cool in the mornings through Friday, but afternoon temps should be fairly mild through this entire forecast period. A little more of a breeze expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as the two cold fronts move through. Have a great day.

