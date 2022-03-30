Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Downed trees creating traffic delays, power outages in East Texas

Tree down on home in Kilgore.
Tree down on home in Kilgore.(Viewer photo)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Gusty winds are leading to some issues for East Texans on Tuesday night.

According to TxDOT, in Gregg County a tree fell and blocked both westbound lanes on IH 20 at mile marker 594 for a short time.

In Tyler, a tree fell near the Holly Tree Apartments, the possible cause of a power outage in the area.

East Texas needs to batten down the hatches on Tuesday night as a storm front approaches.
East Texas needs to batten down the hatches on Tuesday night as a storm front approaches.(Viewer photo)

Other cities around East Texas are reporting outages tonight, including Grand Saline, Kilgore, Mount Vernon, as well as smaller pockets of other outages around the entire area.

In Kilgore’s Fredonia Community, a man sent the pictures you see here of a tree down on their house. He said he and his wife escaped safely.

If you’d like to see power outages in your area, click here for Oncor.

SWEPCO’s outage map can be found here.

Wood County Electric Cooperative’s outage map is located here.

Tree down on home in Kilgore.
Tree down on home in Kilgore.(Viewer photo)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods arrested in Dallas
Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a...
Tyler woman arrested in connection with weekend homicide

Latest News

Upshur County tornado victim describes experience as cleanup work continues
Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary
Professor Dickey teaches
All Saints Episcopal School’s Learning Farm hold Spring planting day
James Fulton Resentencing Trial
Resentencing trial underway for man convicted in fatal Tyler crash