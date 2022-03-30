Downed trees creating traffic delays, power outages in East Texas

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Gusty winds are leading to some issues for East Texans on Tuesday night.

According to TxDOT, in Gregg County a tree fell and blocked both westbound lanes on IH 20 at mile marker 594 for a short time.

In Tyler, a tree fell near the Holly Tree Apartments, the possible cause of a power outage in the area.

East Texas needs to batten down the hatches on Tuesday night as a storm front approaches. (Viewer photo)

Other cities around East Texas are reporting outages tonight, including Grand Saline, Kilgore, Mount Vernon, as well as smaller pockets of other outages around the entire area.

In Kilgore’s Fredonia Community, a man sent the pictures you see here of a tree down on their house. He said he and his wife escaped safely.

If you’d like to see power outages in your area, click here for Oncor.

SWEPCO’s outage map can be found here.

Wood County Electric Cooperative’s outage map is located here.

Tree down on home in Kilgore. (Viewer photo)

