Accused sex predator targeted single mothers in Texas via dating apps, sheriff says

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez allegedly used the alias "Harley" on social media dating apps.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CONROE, Texas (KWTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for potential victims who may have interacted with a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault of a child to come forward.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez has been arrested in connection to the case.

During the investigation, deputies learned Jimenez was targeting women with children through dating apps using the alias “Harley.”

The suspect allegedly asked to spend time with the women and their children.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him, or allowed him contact with their children.

Anyone who may have met with Epifanio under these circumstances is to contact 936-760-5800.

