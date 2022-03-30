Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 Longview firefighters deployed to assist with Central Texas wildfires

Source: KLTV Staff
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has deployed more firefighters to help with the wildfires in Central Texas.

Four members of the LFD Wildland Firefighting Team left Wednesday to report to Temple where they will receive their assignments. They are replacing four firefighters who will be returning to Longview.

“A typical deployment is two weeks. They originally were only supposed to be gone a week. That’s when they went out to the west Texas area. And then these fires in Central Texas popped up so they got relocated,” said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.

The first team was deployed on March 15. The firefighters are part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System or TIFMAS. They now have crews near Fort Hood.

