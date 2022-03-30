Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large

Police: Suspect fled in white pickup truck
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are dead in a shooting that happened on Fisher Street in Longview.

The shooting occurred Wednesday before 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher and U.S. Highway 80.

The shooter drove away from the scene in what’s reported to be a 2018 white Ford F-150 with Texas license plate LSL 4125.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him or the truck, do not approach and call authorities.

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect's vehicle.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

