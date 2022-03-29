Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Workers continue to work on power line damage in Cushing

Power line workers take a lunch break in Cushing
Power line workers take a lunch break in Cushing(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - More than a week after the storm hit Cushing, crews are still hard at work to return life back to normal. Internet and phone lines have been the main concern.

Windstream worker Joseph McCoy says crews are working long hours to get it all done. “Pretty much just repairing all the telephone lines and internet lines trying to get customers back up as fast as we can,” said McCoy. “We can only do what we can, but it’s done.”

The community recognizes the diligence of the crews. Workers appreciate the free food and drinks that have been given out from local vendors the past couple of weeks. They also appreciate everyone’s patience through the process.

The closeness of the community has been noticeable to Brian Little, a power line worker who stopped for lunch at Be Blessed BBQ. “It says a lot for the community you know helping one another,” said Little. “Like that trailer says, blessed, we are all blessed.”

Trees took down poles all along Texas 204, and full replacements are necessary to get everything operational.

McCoy says there are no Band-Aids on these repairs. “Brother we don’t put Band-Aids on there, man,” said McCoy. “We just replace the whole thing. New pole, new material, new hardware, new lines, brand new everything.”

