Upshur County tornado victim describes experience as cleanup work continues

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Victims of last week’s tornado in Upshur County continue cleanup efforts with the help of many volunteers. According to the National Weather Service the tornado first touched the ground in a field near the 4200 block of Highway 271 south of Gilmer. And although it was less populated than other areas along the path of destruction there was still major damage to several homes before it crossed Highways 300 and 154.

A home in the 4200 block of Highway 271 still awaits an insurance adjuster. The homeowner said a family of three was renting the house and survived storm without injury. He says his metal shop was torn from the ground and he doesn’t know where it landed.

The tornado crossed Highway 271 and tore the roof off Janie Bates’ home on Bob O Link Road.

“I was watching KLTV news, and they said it’s on 271. And when I heard that I took my little Yorkie and I ran to the bathroom. And we both jumped in the bathtub,” Bates said.

She said it sounded like the house exploded and glass flew everywhere, but the bathroom remained intact.

“Everything was good in there, except for the closet. But when I walked through the house to the front door it was raining on my head through the ceiling,” she said.

She says her family came in from Tyler but they couldn’t get down the road.

“So they had to park their cars halfway down the road and walk in. And then they couldn’t get me out because of the trees and lines so I slept on the floor that night,” Bates said.

She said her son is in construction and tarped her house which she hopes will keep coming rain out. Janie says help came pretty quickly.

“New beginnings Baptist Church to begin with. They came and brought tubs. They came and brought food, and just so many wonderful people,” Bates said. “And just a blessing from God that I’m still here because it could have been worse. It really could have,” Janie said.

Bates said it was a very stressful experience for her and Louie. He didn’t eat for five days after the tornado. It took hamburger to get him to start eating again.

Meanwhile, Bates is talking to an insurance company, and they are looking closely at the home to see if it can be repaired. Right now, she’s staying at a hotel in Gilmer.

