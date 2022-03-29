Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler woman arrested in connection with weekend homicide

Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a...
Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a felony in connection with a weekend homicide.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide in northeast Tyler.

According to a police report, Edna Deanne Jones, 29, of Tyler, was arrested Monday on charges of tamering with or fabricating evidence and failing to report a felony. Jones was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Jones is believed to have acted in connection with the killing of Anthony Wilson, 53, of Tyler, who was located in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan in northeast Tyler on Saturday.

Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, was arrested Monday in Dallas on a charge of murder. Jones turned himself in to Dallas authorities without incident.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan

