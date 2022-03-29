Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and windy today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and south winds are already gusting up to 20 mph.  It will be warm and windy today with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon.  Thunderstorms will develop late tonight to the west of East Texas and roll into our area before daybreak Wednesday.  Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threats.  An isolated tornado can not be ruled out so stay weather alert through the morning.  By midday tomorrow, storms will be moving east with some clearing skies during the afternoon.  Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.  We warm up quick into the weekend with another slight chance for an isolated shower on Saturday.

