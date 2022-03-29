Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with a very low chance for a few sprinkles. Highs this afternoon in the low 80s. Today will be our last day for this forecast period where we will see widespread highs in the 80s. Late tonight our next storm system will be moving into North Texas, and storms will begin to move into our northwestern counties between midnight and 4AM. For our central areas; including Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nac, storms will be moving through from 4AM to 8AM.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tomorrow morning due to the possibility of strong to severe storms moving through during the morning commute hours for many. While most of us will not see severe weather tomorrow, the heavy rain will be enough of a disruption you’ll want to plan some extra time into your morning routine. With any severe storms that develop, our greatest concern will be wind, but isolated tornadoes, quarter size hail, and flooding are not out of the realm of possibility. Once storms clear out Wednesday midday, we’ll be looking at a mostly sunny afternoon. Rain chances return to our forecast for both Saturday and Monday of next week. Highs for the rest of the forecast period will be in the 60s and 70s, much closer to seasonal normal temperatures when compared to the last several days. Have a great Tuesday.

