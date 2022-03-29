Seafood restaurant expanding to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant chain with a location in Longview is expanding to Tyler.

The City of Tyler has issued a sign permit for The Mighty Crab at 2001 W Southwest Loop 323. This is the location of the former China Cafe.

General Manager Brandon Polk said the restaurant will be open sometime in 2022.

The location in Longview describes itself as “BYOB friendly.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.