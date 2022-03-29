Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 21, at the Panther Activity Center in Lufkin.
The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.
Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.
The 10th year saw the Nacogdoches County girls win 54-45 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 81-75.
This will be the first time the game has been played in three years, as the previous two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team’s coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams’ charities win proceeds from the door.
Below are rosters for each team:
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY GIRLS. Coached by Lance Taylor of Woden. Playing for LOVE Inc.
Central Heights Halle Carden
Chireno Saylor Holloway
Chireno Jessie Durett
Chireno Alaina Goodwin
Cushing Lexie Nichols
Cushing Lexi Moore
Douglass Mariah Neal
Douglass Josie Watson
Douglass Faith Wilcox
Garrison Ashlyn Smelley
Nacogdoches Kayden Siers
Woden Chelsea Brookshire
ANGELINA COUNTY GIRLS. Coached by Sadale Lamb of Lufkin. Playing for Embrace It.
Central KK Harris
Central Grace Dixon
Hudson Emma Burgess
Hudson Calli Williams
Lufkin Tori Coleman
Lufkin Mallory Patel
Lufkin Martiana Jones
Lufkin Kelby Coutee
PCA Trenity Johnson
PCA Paytrion Hunt-Murphy
Zavalla Gracee Floyd
Zavalla Aaliyah Martin
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY BOYS. Coached by Chase Phillips of Woden. Playing for Love INC.
Central Heights Preston Watson
Central Heights Clayton Petty
Central Heights Trey Smith
Chireno Risten Cook
Cushing Keyshawn Rollison
Douglass Gentry Thornton
Garrison Brad Reynolds
Garrison Kelvin Rather
Martinsville Karson Moore
Nacogdoches Jahquay Sweat
Nacogdoches Taye Tilley
Woden Chance Lawson
ANGELINA COUNTY BOYS. Coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla. Playing for East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.
Central Jim Von Heeder
Diboll Percy Chavis
Diboll Jathen Garcia
Hudson Kannaan Holder
Hudson Isaac Estrada
Huntington Darion Hale
Huntington Mark Turner
Lufkin Elijah Johnson
Lufkin Christian Mumphrey
Lufkin Isaiah Bennett
PCA Logan Lee
Zavalla Joseph Bridges
The following are scores from the previous 11 years:
2009:
Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61
Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72
2010:
Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72
2011:
Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31
Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53
2012:
Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73
2013:
Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74
Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78
2014:
Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36
Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54
2015:
Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44
Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66
2016:
Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52
Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57
2017
Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44
Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66
2018
Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41
Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina girls 71
2019
Angelina girls 45, Nacogdoches girls 54
Angelina boys 75, Nacogdoches boys 81
