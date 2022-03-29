Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More clouds and the wind will continue to be on the breezy side again tomorrow. Warm temps expected...into the lower 80s. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday morning from Midnight until Noon as another strong cold front moves through allowing for isolated strong to Severe Thunderstorms to occur. This is NOT expected to be like the storms we had last Monday night. Yes, a few isolated tornadoes are possible, but not like last week. Some large hail is possible, but the greatest risk with these storms is the strong/gusty winds within the stronger thunderstorms. Most all of East Texas will be under a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather. That is a 15% chance for these strong/severe storms. They are likely to start over the NW sections of East Texas just after midnight tomorrow night, then move out by noon. Please remain Weather Alert as this frontal system moves through. Much better weather expected by the afternoon hours. A few very nice days on Thursday and Friday, then another front brings a chance for showers and a few thundershowers early on Saturday morning. Have a great night.

