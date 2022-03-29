Overnight lane closures announced for Toll 49 this week

TYLER, Texas (News release) - North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is continuing maintenance work on Toll 49 and is advising motorists to be aware of the following traffic disruptions on toll 49 the week of March 28 during overnight hours.

Monday, March 28, Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Lanes between US 69 North of Lindale and FM 16 going North down to one lane

Lanes between 110 South and 64 North bound down to one lane

Tuesday, March 29, Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Lanes between Hwy 31 South and I-155 North down to one lane

Lanes between I-155 East and Hwy 178 West down to one lane

Wednesday, March 30 Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Lanes between Hwy 756 East and Hwy 110 West down to one lane

Motorists can stay updated on closures and road conditions on Toll 49 by visiting NETRMA.org.

