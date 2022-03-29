Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The hearts of many East Texans are with the citizens of Ukraine, and a longtime venue in Mineola is giving people a way to express that on Tuesday night.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine. (KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Doors open at 6:45 pm and the performance starts at 7:30pm. Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine. If you’d like more information, Ukraine, starting with a dedication to a family in East Texas who is from Ukraine. The band will begin the show with Ukraine’s national anthem.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.

If you’d like more information, click here to see their Facebook page.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine. (KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.