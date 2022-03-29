Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Historic Select Theater is also...
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The hearts of many East Texans are with the citizens of Ukraine, and a longtime venue in Mineola is giving people a way to express that on Tuesday night.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select...
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Doors open at 6:45 pm and the performance starts at 7:30pm. Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine. If you’d like more information, Ukraine, starting with a dedication to a family in East Texas who is from Ukraine. The band will begin the show with Ukraine’s national anthem.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.

If you’d like more information, click here to see their Facebook page.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select...
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted
Timothy Jones (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Suspect in murder of man found in Tyler woods arrested in Dallas
Construction worker dies after fall through roof at Green Acres Baptist Church
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a...
Tyler woman arrested in connection with weekend homicide

Latest News

Upshur County tornado victim describes experience as cleanup work continues
Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary
Professor Dickey teaches
All Saints Episcopal School’s Learning Farm hold Spring planting day
Tree down on home in Kilgore.
Downed trees creating traffic delays, power outages in East Texas
James Fulton Resentencing Trial
Resentencing trial underway for man convicted in fatal Tyler crash